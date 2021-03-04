By Katie Taylor for The Island Eye News

The Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library is excited to unveil our new Surprise Me Bundles.

Each themed Bundle is handpicked by staff for patrons of all ages, and we will check your Bundle out for you so as not to ruin the reveal.

Themes range from Dinosaurs to Historical Fiction, from Fantasy to Cookbooks. Each Bundle contains several books, a DVD or Audiobook, and a bookmark.

Want to shake up your reading routine? Drop by and check out a Surprise Me Bundle.

For more information, visit the Poe Library located at 1921 I’on Avenue on Sullivan’s Island or call 843-883-3914.