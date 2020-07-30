Poe Library Opens For Curbside Service

By Marie Sollitt for Island Eye News

The wait is over! The Edgar Allen Poe /Sullivan’s Island Branch Library is happy to announce we are now offering curbside pickup! Call us at 843-883-3914 or go online at CCPL.org/curbside to make an appointment. Please note our new hours at Poe: Mon,Tue, Thur, Fri 9:00 -3:00. We are closed Wed, Sat, & Sun, but our book drop is open 24 hours a day. Don’t forget to log your reading hours in our Summer Reading Program and pick up your prizes curbside! While we are currently not available for services inside our branch, the Poe staff would like to thank you for your patience, and we look forward to seeing you soon.