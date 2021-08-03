HTML tutorial

Aug 03 2021

Poe Library Launches New Virtual Book Club

By Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library for The Island Eye News 

The Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library invites you to join its virtual book club, Small Bites Classic Book Club. Every other month we read and (virtually) discuss a short classic book. Past books include, “The Age of Innocence” and “The Call of the Wild.” Our next book will be Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” on Oct. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. 

For more details and to sign up, go to the link in CCPL’s Calendar of Virtual Events at CCPL.org. Poe Library can be reached at 843- 883-3914 or by emailing poe@CCPL.org

