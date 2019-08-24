Picture History

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The public is invited to participate in a photo contest for the 2020 Fort Moultrie annual pass. Individuals may submit up to five photos of Fort Moultrie beginning Sunday, August 18 and through Sunday, September 8, 2019. The Park Superintendent will select the top four images and the public will be able to vote on their favorite image through social media or in person at the park between Sunday, September 15 and Sunday, September 22, 2019. The park will announce the winner on Friday, September 27, 2019. The winner will receive a free 2020 Fort Moultrie annual pass, which will feature the winning image.

Submitted images must be high-resolution of 300 dpi or higher and represent the natural and/or cultural history of Fort Moultrie. Both professional and non-professional images will be accepted. Images that do not meet the use requirements will not be considered. Photo submissions should be emailed to fosu_information@nps.gov with the subject line “2020 Fort Moultrie Annual Pass Photo Contest.” Please be sure to include your name, contact phone, email, and address. The winning photographer must give the National Park Service permission to use the winning image on the pass and promotion materials in support of park programming.

The Fort Moultrie annual pass allows the pass holder and up to three adults with them free entrance to the Fort Moultrie site. The pass is valid for one year from the month of issue. The Fort Moultrie annual pass is currently sold for $20, but will increase to $35 on January 1, 2020. The pass does not cover the cost of the ferry passage to Fort Sumter; in order to visit Fort Sumter, visitors must purchase passage from the park’s authorized concessioner, Fort Sumter Tours.

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park is a unit of the National Park Service. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The site is open daily from 9:00-5:00 and includes a visitor center with museum exhibits, orientation film, picnic area, and fishing pier. Admission to Fort Moultrie is $7 per adult (16 years and older) and is good for five consecutive days. This fee will increase to $10 per adult on January 1, 2020. Children (15 years and younger) enter for free.