By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Charleston County Parks is introducing a new way to celebrate fall this year – a drive-in bluegrass concert. Pickin’ in the Park will be held Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. o 4 p.m. at Johns Island County Park.

Born out of a love for music and the desire to gather safely by social distancing, the drive-in concert will feature live performances from three local bands: Gravel Road, Southern Flavor Bluegrass Band and Pluff Mud String Band. The gates will open at noon.

Attendees must register in advance, and tickets are $40 for up to four people in a vehicle. The event is expected to sell out, so early registration is recommended.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and tables to be used at their designated parking space. Tents will not be permitted, and guests are asked not to block others’ views of the concert. Food and craft vendors will be available on-site, and alcohol will also be available for purchase. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed at all times.

Masks are required during the event, except when attendees are eating or drinking. Safety is a priority, so staff and volunteers will wear proper personal protective equipment. Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available at the concert.

For more information on Pickin’ in the Park, call 843795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com. This event is powered by REV Federal Credit Union, with supporting sponsors Coca-Cola, Charleston Animal Society, Absolute Total Care and the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission.