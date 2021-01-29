By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Yeehaw Junction.

Charleston County Parks will host a second socially distanced bluegrass concert at Johns Island County Park on Feb. 20.

The Marshgrass Mamas.

Guests to Pickin’ in the Park are invited to enjoy a full afternoon of bluegrass music, with the gates opening at noon.

Two local bluegrass bands will each perform a pair of 90-minute sets from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Advanced registration is required.

Yeehaw Junction is a Charleston-based bluegrass band established in 1999. The group, which specializes in lively, authentic bluegrass, has been featured on ETV and has played at festivals from the Carolinas to Great Britain. The group will begin playing at 1 p.m.

According to their website, the Marshgrass Mamas are a “bevy of Johns Island musical gals.” The roots of their music stem from traditional bluegrass and Appalachian old-time, but, over the decades, the sound has morphed into a unique sound of their own. The Marshgrass Mamas, known for their signature sound and entertaining performances, will play from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per 10-foot by 10-foot square area for up to four people. On-site tickets will not be available; each vehicle must have a ticket to enter. This event is expected to sell out, so early registration is recommended.

Those attending Pickin’ in the Park as a group should plan to carpool to the event.

After arriving, guests will park their vehicle and walk to a “safe square” space, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and tables to be used in their square.

Food and alcohol will be available for purchase onsite, and outside food, alcohol and coolers will not be permitted. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed at all times.

Masks are required during the event except when participants are eating or drinking. Masks must also be worn when interacting with staff or when traveling outside of the group’s “safe square.” Staff and volunteers will also wear personal protective equipment, and hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available on-site.

For more information on Pickin’ in the Park, call 843-795-4386, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or download the Charleston County Parks mobile app.