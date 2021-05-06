PGA Of America Shares Official Spectator Guide & Tips For PGA Championship

By Arielle Alpino for Island Eye News

The official PGA Championship spectator guide has been released for the golf season’s second major championship, May 17 – 23 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. All attendees are encouraged to review the guide ahead of the 2021 Championship to learn important information regarding tickets and admissions policies, on-site experiences, schedule of events, COVID-19 health and wellness protocols, inclement weather plans, prohibited items, transportation and parking details, frequently asked questions and more. The complete spectator guide can be viewed online at pgachampionship.com/spectatorguide.

Browse key highlights from the 2021 PGA Championship spectator guide below, plus helpful tips for making the most out of the Championship experience at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

What to bring:

A mask. Face coverings are required for all spectators, staff and volunteers, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Face coverings must be worn at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.

Face coverings are required for all spectators, staff and volunteers, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Face coverings must be worn at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. One sealed water bottle. Attendees are allowed to bring one unopened bottle of water onto the grounds.

Hand sanitizer . Spectators are permitted to bring a travel size bottle of hand sanitizer.

. Spectators are permitted to bring a travel size bottle of hand sanitizer. A fully charged phone. All spectator tickets will be accessed via mobile device at the gate for admission. Printed tickets will not be accepted. Spectators experiencing ticketing issues may visit the Admissions and Will Call office, located near the Main Spectator Entrance. Portable chargers will be available for rent at the Championship.

All spectator tickets will be accessed via mobile device at the gate for admission. Printed tickets will not be accepted. Spectators experiencing ticketing issues may visit the Admissions and Will Call office, located near the Main Spectator Entrance. Portable chargers will be available for rent at the Championship. A lightweight chair. For health and wellness purposes, grandstands will not be constructed at the 2021 event, but spectators are allowed to bring chairs on-site. A portable canvas chair with a carry bag is highly recommended for convenient and comfortable seating. A limited number of chairs will also be sold in the PGA Shops. Oversized chairs with large arm rests will not be permitted.

For health and wellness purposes, grandstands will not be constructed at the 2021 event, but spectators are allowed to bring chairs on-site. A portable canvas chair with a carry bag is highly recommended for convenient and comfortable seating. A limited number of chairs will also be sold in the PGA Shops. Oversized chairs with large arm rests will not be permitted. A credit card. All on-site purchases require a credit card. Apple Pay and Google Pay can also be used to purchase concessions and beverages. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.

Don’t miss activities:

Take a photo with the large-scale replica of the famed Wanamaker Trophy , located near the Practice Range.

, located near the Practice Range. Stop by the 13,000 square-foot PGA Shop , located just beyond the Main Spectator Entrance, to browse a special selection of merchandise including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, headwear from major brands, exclusive accessories, gifts, memorabilia and more.

, located just beyond the Main Spectator Entrance, to browse a special selection of merchandise including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, headwear from major brands, exclusive accessories, gifts, memorabilia and more. Savor the flavors of the Lowcountry while watching world-class golf. Order Southern classics and local favorites from a Carolina-curated menu, available at various locations across the grounds.

while watching world-class golf. Order Southern classics and local favorites from a Carolina-curated menu, available at various locations across the grounds. Watch the competition with a cold drink in hand at the ULTRA Club , located at the Hole 10 Bar. The relaxing space offers plenty of seating, a large video board and a stocked bar, including the latest refreshing innovation – Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer. Join in on interactive games and giveaways from Michelob’s ULTRA signature Caddie Cart and ULTRA Seltzer Vespa.

, located at the Hole 10 Bar. The relaxing space offers plenty of seating, a large video board and a stocked bar, including the latest refreshing innovation – Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer. Join in on interactive games and giveaways from Michelob’s ULTRA signature Caddie Cart and ULTRA Seltzer Vespa. Visit the PGA Swing Analysis presented by Charles Schwab for a customized lesson from a PGA Professional. A digital lesson will include a side-by-side comparison to a PGA TOUR player, along with tips and drills for improving your game.

presented by Charles Schwab for a customized lesson from a PGA Professional. A digital lesson will include a side-by-side comparison to a PGA TOUR player, along with tips and drills for improving your game. Head toward the Practice Range to check out the iconic Cadillac Escalade and be one of the first to see the supercharged sophistication of the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing – the most powerful Cadillac ever made.

and be one of the first to see the supercharged sophistication of the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing – the most powerful Cadillac ever made. Look out for the Chase Sapphire Tent, located near the Main Entrance. The first 300 Chase Sapphire cardmembers who show their card each day will receive a branded gift item.

Download the app:

Download the Official PGA Championship App for an in-depth experience. Perfect for fans on-site or at home, the app includes a hole-by-hole guide of The Ocean Course, photos, videos, player profiles, scoring and more.

Best viewing spots:

Stephen Youngner, head PGA professional at The Ocean Course, shared his insider knowledge on the best places to catch the golf action:

9 Green. The large grassy hill behind the green provides a perfect view of the course, with the beach as the backdrop. Just a short walk from the Main Entrance, this location is conveniently located near concession areas and restrooms.

The large grassy hill behind the green provides a perfect view of the course, with the beach as the backdrop. Just a short walk from the Main Entrance, this location is conveniently located near concession areas and restrooms. 18 Green. A relatively short walk from the Main Entrance, this scenic spot offers endless ocean views and exciting moments at the finishing hole.

A relatively short walk from the Main Entrance, this scenic spot offers endless ocean views and exciting moments at the finishing hole. Hole 17. Always a dramatic stop on The Ocean Course, this location provides clear views of the action from a grassed hill to the right of the hole. Concessions are also located nearby.

Always a dramatic stop on The Ocean Course, this location provides clear views of the action from a grassed hill to the right of the hole. Concessions are also located nearby. Front Nine. Make a trip out to the edge of the front nine around the 4th and 5th hole for a more intimate viewing experience, with fewer spectators and stunning course views.

Traveling to the PGA Championship:

The PGA of America has developed comprehensive traffic and transportation plans to provide the best possible experience for spectators. Attendees are encouraged to plan extra travel time to access the island, park and shuttle to the Championship. The following transportation initiatives will be in place for the event:

Complimentary PGA Public Parking offered for all ticket-holders next to Freshfields Village, located at 830 Kiawah Island Parkway. Shuttle service will be provided, free of charge, to and from the Main Spectator Entrance at The Ocean Course. Public parking will not be permitted on Kiawah Island during Championship Week. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

New turn lanes added near Freshfields Village to improve traffic flow.

Security-controlled gates to monitor and help traffic flow on Kiawah Island. Proper credentials and passes will be required to gain access onto Kiawah Island beyond the intersection of Beachwalker Drive and Kiawah Island Parkway.

Official Rideshare lot designated for spectators using UBER, Lyft or other rideshare services, located at Lot GP adjacent to Freshfields Village. Complimentary shuttle service from this lot will be provided to and from the Main Spectator Entrance at The Ocean Course.

On-island shuttle service available exclusively for Kiawah Island Property Owners, their guests and others staying on Kiawah Island during Championship Week. All on‑island shuttles will pick up and drop off at the Spectator Main Entrance and Beach Club (Kiawah Island Club members only).

The PGA of America announced in February that the PGA Championship would be played with a limited number of spectators on-site, a decision made in coordination with the state of South Carolina, MUSC Health and CDC guidelines. Under the guidance of MUSC Health and public health officials, the PGA Championship will implement COVID-19 protocols that align with national, state and local guidelines. All stakeholders are encouraged to review the PGA Championship’s Commitment to Health before arriving on-site to learn more about the Championship’s health and wellness measures.

The PGA Championship features 156 players competing annually for the Wanamaker Trophy, one of golf’s most prized possessions. To stay updated on the latest PGA Championship news, visit PGAChampionship.com, follow @PGAChampionship on Twitter and Instagram or go to facebook.com/pgachampionship.

About the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is the only all-professional major in men’s golf. It began in 1916, just months after the birth of the PGA of America, and annually features the most top-100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings of all men’s golf championships.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America represents the very best in golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.org, follow @PGA on Twitter and Instagram and find us on Facebook.