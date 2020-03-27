Pet Helpers Helps Take The Bite Out Of The Coronavirus

By Natassia Donohue for The Island Eye News

Pet Helpers has announced that it will limit its public hours to help in the fight against COVID-19 and is urging the public to keep their pets home while maintaining social distancing protocols. Pet Helpers vaccine clinics have been canceled through the end of March.

The shelter is seeking financial support and in-kind donations of dry cat and dog food for its pet food bank. At this time, Pet Helpers is temporarily unable to take any other type of in-kind donations.

The shelter cares for nearly 100 animals and is doing so while keeping public health a top priority. Pet Helpers uses hospitalgrade cleaners and follows strict daily cleaning regimens, and additional sanitizing measures are being taken.

Essential staff will provide animal care, and intakes have been significantly reduced.

Donations are greatly needed for continued support as many special and fundraising events are being canceled, and animals are still in need. Monetary donations can be made online by visiting bit.ly/PHdonatenow.

Pet Helpers pet food bank is accepting drop-off donations of cat and dog food in designated bins outside the shelter. Food bank services will be available by appointment, offering curbside delivery.

Pet Helpers staff is anticipating an elevated need in this service because the statewide school and business closures are forcing many people into difficult financial situations.

Pet Helpers will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions can also be handled by appointment, which is encouraged. The spay/neuter clinic will be open during regular hours but will be operating on a system that requires clients to check in, receive a number and wait in their car until they are called.

For all adoption and food bank inquiries, please contact the shelter at 843-795-1110. For clinic inquiries, please call 843-302-0556. Pet Helpers adoption center and spay/ neuter clinic is a 501(c)3 dedicated to serving the animals and community across the Lowcountry. Its mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable cats and dogs by keeping all animals until adopted, providing low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, offering humane education programs, pursuing animal-cruelty prosecution and initiating animal-welfare legislation.