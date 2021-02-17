Perspective Gallery: Jim Rowe

By Perspective Gallery for The Island Eye News

“Sunday Races,” watercolor by Jim Rowe

Watercolorist Jim Rowe is artist of the month for January at Perspective Gallery in Mount Pleasant.

One of his works, “Sunday Races,” was juried into the 2020 South Carolina Watermedia Society Show, which can be seen at the society’s website.

Rowe has won several awards in Mt. Pleasant Artists Guild shows. He work was named best watercolor in the 2018 Mount Pleasant Arts Fest. At the Blessing of the Fleet show, he won honorable mention in 2018 and third place in 2019. One of his paintings was juried into a show of local artists at the Gibbes Museum.

Perspective Gallery, located at 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.