Perspective Gallery Hosts Reception

By Kathy Bates for The Island Eye News

Amelia Rose Smith, known for her paintings of the Lowcountry, is artist of the month at Perspective Gallery in Mount Pleasant. The gallery will host an opening reception on Saturday, July 13 from 4-6 p.m.

Smith employs light, value and color to capture Charleston’s lofty skies and ever-changing marshes. A graduate of Coker College with a degree in art, she has painted professionally for over a decade.

The show runs from July 1-31 at Perspective Gallery, 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.