By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News

One weekend day a week we treat ourselves to a luscious brunch. Scrambled eggs can actually be perfect dish! Here they are served with roasted veggies of mushrooms, onions, peppers and green onions. The green onions were not roasted, but just added at the end. Low and slow is the key to achieve perfectly scrambled eggs.

Ingredients

5 eggs

1 Tbsp milk or cream

1 Tbsp butter

1 pinch salt

10 or more grinds Italian Street Fair

Green onion, sliced

Directions

Break eggs into a generous sized bowl (make sure there is plenty of room for whisking). Whisk eggs constantly until a bit foamy and there is no variation in coloration.

Add milk or cream and whisk thoroughly. Add salt and seasoning and whisk again.

Preheat nonstick pan or skillet on low heat. Allow to warm for at least 5 minutes. Add butter and let melt, swirling the pan until completely coated.

Pour in eggs and don’t disturb until you see a tiny bit of the edges setting. Stir using a spatula to lift the eggs from the sides and the bottom of the pan. At this low heat it will take a while to cook the eggs through. Keep turning until eggs are just set.