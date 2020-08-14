Pay To Park On Palm Boulevard?

By Reagin von Lehe for The Island Eye News

If you’re making the trek to the beach with kids at your side and chairs, towels, coolers and snacks in hand, the parking situation can make or break your day. Not long after members of the Isle of Palms City Council decide whether to lift their COVID-19-induced ban on parking on Palm Boulevard, they will take up another potentially controversial subject – whether to charge day-trippers to leave their vehicles along the sometimes congested thoroughfare.

According to Ryan Buckhannon, chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee, the city has discussed the situation with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, mainly because Palm Boulevard is a state road. He said the city needs financial help from the state to ensure safe parking spaces for those visiting the beach but pointed out that as of now, the SCDOT has no plans to fund any reconstruction of the public parking areas.

“The infrastructure is either washed away, rutted or not safe to park [in], so we’re trying to find ways to improve parking for both residents and guests to the island,” Buckhannon said. “Charging for parking would help the city.”

Currently, visitors can park in the city lots near Front Beach for $12 a day during the week and $15 a day on weekends and holidays. The hourly rate after 4 p.m. is $2.50. Visitors also may park in spaces on Ocean Boulevard for $2.50 an hour. Parking is free before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. and in the off season, between Nov. 1 and the end of February.

Another issue the Council hopes to address is the limited amount of free parking available near the Recreation Center and at Breach Inlet. Buckhannon explained that it costs $750,000 in tax dollars to maintain the paid and free parking areas, including public works, beach services, garbage pickup, the Fire Department and Police Department – and that doesn’t include necessary repairs to these areas.

At their virtual meeting July 28, Council members asked an array of questions about the possibility of paid parking, touching on subjects including where the paid spots will be located; whether paid parking will be year-round or seasonal; the time of day paid parking will be enforced; and whether payments will be processed through an app or kiosks.

“We’re still working on that plan,” Buckhannon said. “As far as the future goes, I mean we’re still in discussion with the Council and getting feedback from the residents.”

The IOP Council is expected to discuss paid parking again at its Aug. 25 virtual meeting, which will be broadcast and posted on the city’s YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m.