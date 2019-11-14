Paws In The Park Petwalk Is On: Rain Or Shine!

By Kay Hyman for Island Eye News

Rain or shine, Charleston Animal Society’s 2019 Paws in the Park fundraising pet walk is a go!

“We know it’s going to be cold and wet, but aren’t our animals worth it,” said Charleston Animal Society President & CEO Joe Elmore. “This is going to be a day that will stay in all of our memories; that time we got out and walked in the rain for homeless animals in Charleston!”

1,000 runners and walkers are expected for the excitement that takes place November 16th at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Paws in the Park is a fun walk and 5k run (9am), followed by a festival for animals and the people who love them (until 2pm)! Join Charleston Animal Society for some great music, food, beer, oysters, and pet vendors.

You are invited to Walk the Walk and Be their Voice! We are walking for the abused, hungry and abandoned animals in our community. All of the money raised will benefit Charleston Animal Society’s medical fund, Toby’s Fund. Don’t worry if you have an older dog or just aren’t into walking or running, there will be plenty for you to do at the festival afterward. “Our goal is to make this the largest petwalk in South Carolina history,” said Elmore.

Sign-up now to participate as an individual or join a team and help raise money for Toby’s Medical Fund that treats the injured, abused and sick animals in our area. It’s easy to participate, just go to www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/petwalk. If you can’t get out and walk – no worries! Be a virtual walker and help animals of the Lowcountry by forming a fundraising-only team.

Remember rain gear for yourself and towels for your dog!

A big thanks goes out to amazing 60+ sponsors who are supporting our homeless animals through Paws in the Park, including: