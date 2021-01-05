Partners Announced For Daniel Island Waterfront Restaurant

By Kelsey Donnelly for The Island Eye News

Kingstide Restaurant

Developer East West Partners has announced the operational and interior design teams selected for Kingstide, a new waterfront restaurant and rooftop bar slated to open at The Waterfront, a luxury mixed-use community on Daniel Island.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based dining and consulting company, will oversee the restaurant, managing conceptual design, culinary development and day-to-day operations of the island’s only waterfront restaurant and bar.

Interiors are being designed by Cortney Bishop Design, a full-service interior design firm in Charleston.

Showcasing expansive views of the Wando River, Kingstide is set to open in 2021 and is located within the 22-acre community of luxury residences and amenities, including 25 miles of trails, direct access to the Daniel Island Marina and waterfront park, pool, stateof-the-art fitness center, post center with on-site property management and a boathouse for kayak and paddle board storage. The Waterfront’s first phase includes all community amenities and a mix of 58 town homes and condominiums ranging from the mid $500,000s to $1.9 million.

Guests will be able to access the restaurant by water, either on the Daniel Island Ferry or by docking at one of the Daniel Island Marina’s two public docks.

“We partnered with The Indigo Road for the restaurant component based on decades of excellence in hospitality, cuisine and operations,” said Miller Harper, managing partner of East West Partners in Charleston. “Their ability to create an authentic, inclusive dining experience, combined with Cortney Bishop’s designs and stunning views of the Wando River, will transform Daniel Island’s waterfront into a destination for residents and visitors.”

As Daniel Island’s only waterside restaurant and rooftop bar, Kingstide will introduce a fresh seafood concept from The Indigo Road, which plans on sourcing fresh, local seafood and produce for its menu.

East West Partners also chose Cortney Bishop Design and The Indigo Road Hospitality Group’s services for the Daniel Island Market and Eatery, a gourmet graband-go market adjacent to the restaurant scheduled to open in 2021.