Parking On Sullivan’s Island

Staff Report for Island Eye News

A petition is currently being circulated on Sullivan’s Island by a group that seeks to squelch the idea of charging people to park on the island.

According to Myra Jones, director of the Charleston Beach Foundation, the group needs the signatures of 253 Sullivan’s Island residents. When that number of signers is attained, the petition will be presented to the Sullivan’s Island Town Council and the Election Commission.

The petition says: By signing below, I hereby affirm that:(1) I am a registered elector of the Town of Sullivan’s Island; and (2) I agree that parking of vehicles on the public roadways and rights of way within the jurisdiction of the Town of Sullivan’s Island should remain free of charge to the public.

To learn more, contact Jones at 843-224-5585 or myraeasonjones@yahoo.com.