Parking Bill Has Little Local Support

By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Editor

Senator Larry Grooms

There apparently is little support among local government officials for a bill filed by State Sen. Larry Grooms that would keep the Councils on the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island from reducing the number of parking spaces on the islands and charging visitors to park on state roads.

Most members of the IOP and Sullivan’s Island councils who responded to a request for comment from The Island Eye News agreed, however, that if the state of South Carolina wants to dictate how they deal with the evergrowing onslaught of beach-goers, the Legislature should come up with some money to help pay for the services they provide for their visitors.

IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll suggested that Grooms join him for lunch on the island any Saturday or Sunday between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July so the senator can get a close-up look at the traffic and parking issues that have been exacerbated by the skyrocketing growth in communities within easy driving distance of the barrier islands. Council Member Randy Bell agreed the senator should experience the summer season on the island firsthand and insisted that local cities and towns should be able to determine how they react to their specific challenges.

“Sen. Grooms’ bill fails to acknowledge any right of home rule,” Bell stated. “Clearly, he fails to recognize the impact on city services, inclusive of first responders. The senator may wish to accept Mayor Carroll’s invitation to visit and understand the challenges facing barrier island communities that are confronted with irresponsible levels of surrounding population growth.”

Council Member Susan Hill Smith suggested that there should be “a balance that we need to find that’s realistic considering the growth that we’re facing in population and tourism.” She suggested that IOP officials need to collaborate with neighboring communities and state legislators “to find smart solutions around beach parking, traffic, access, safety, pollution and sustainability.”

“I would caution against state restrictions on paid parking, which can be used by beach communities to generate revenue for improvements around beach access and services and used to encourage positive behaviors like carpooling, use of public transit and visits outside of peak hours and days,” she said, adding that beach parking passes could be made available “at reasonable rates” to residents of nearby towns “so they can help contribute without being discouraged from visiting.”

Smith also suggested that the state should consider going beyond basic upkeep on Palm Boulevard and contribute to providing a safer environment for parking and traffic.

“That would be a fantastic investment for everyone who comes to the beach,” she said.

Mayor Pat O’Neil said Sullivan’s Island has no immediate plans to institute paid parking on Middle Street or elsewhere on the island, adding that he doesn’t think it’s “appropriate for the state to tie the hands of local governments in such matters.”

“Every community has its own situation and needs and should be allowed to address those in the manner it deems best,” O’Neil said, pointing out that local officials already require approval from the South Carolina Department of Transportation to make any changes in the right of way on Middle Street, which is a state road.

Council Member Kaye Smith pointed out that the services Sullivan’s Island provides because of its visitors cost the town more than $600,000 per year.

“I think it’s unfair that our homeowners bear that cost alone, and we need to figure out a way to shift some of that burden,” she said. “Trash, maintenance, water rescue and traffic police come at a price. We are all ears if there is a solution that would please all.”

Council Member Chauncey Clark said “we welcome ideas on how to pay for the services such as life safety and police protection for our visitors and guests,” while Council Member Greg Hammond said Grooms’ bill is unfair to small beach towns.

“The logical joinder to the bill would be for the state to provide financial support to fund right of way maintenance, litter removal and emergency services,” he said. “I could support a bill that provides that, but I cannot support a bill that removes a vital potential revenue source from our town in the face of rapidly growing visitor traffic.”

Council Member Bachman Smith called the Grooms bill “pointless.” He said Sullivan’s Island doesn’t restrict parking and that the town coordinated with the Department of Transportation when parking was eliminated on one side of Middle Street.

“My understanding is that we’ve always needed the approval of DOT because it is their roadway,” Smith said. “I always thought they had the ultimate say anyway.”

Smith added that he’s not in favor of paid parking on Sullivan’s Island and that if the right of way on Middle Street needs to be repaired, the state should pay for that work.

“We don’t need to implement paid parking for that,” he said, adding that charging people to park won’t keep them from coming to the beach. “We’re one of three public beaches in a very large area that is growing like gangbusters. If anyone thinks paid parking is going to keep our beach from being packed all the time, they are living in an alternate reality.’”

The Mount Pleasant Town Council passed a nonbinding resolution Jan. 12 in support of Grooms’ legislation.

The issue also was discussed at the Jan. 19 meeting of the Sullivan’s Island Council, where Council Member Tim Reese said, “There will not be a paid parking scenario for this year.”

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” he said. “Not this year, but it’s something we need to consider. It needs to be looked at and kept on our agenda.”

“This is not an issue that we don’t want to provide access to folks. They are state-owned beaches. The rights of way are state-owned. But we do have costs involved,” he said. “There’s 9,000 linear feet of right of way in disrepair right now, about a halfmillion-dollar project. I’d love for Sen. Grooms to come in and say, ‘We’ll take care of that.’ But there is no dialogue. We’ve been told by DOT that the money is not there.”