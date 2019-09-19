Park Ranger Thomas Sobol To Speak At Fort Moultrie

By Susan Middaugh for Island Eye News

Park Ranger Thomas Sobol enjoys researching American Indian history and thanks the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center for the invitation to speak on Osceola, a Seminole warrior who was briefly imprisoned in January 1838 at Fort Moultrie.

Sobol, a recognized authority on this topic, will tell stories about Osceola’s amazing life, his strong leadership during the Second Seminole War, and how he has been remembered, rightly or wrongly, in popular culture. This presentation will also address larger topics, including the creation of the Seminoles as a people, and American Indian removal.

Whether you are a history buff or simply curious about who Osceola was and how he came to be buried on Sullivan’s Island, you will not want to miss this event on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 6-7 p.m. in the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center Auditorium, 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island (no food or beverage please).

Sobol is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and has worked for the National Park Service in the Charleston area for the past three years. As a historian of the American Revolution, he loves working at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and sharing the rich history of the Revolution in South Carolina with visitors.

This event is free and open to the public. Sponsored by The National Park Service and Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. For more info: batterygadsden@gmail.com or 843.906.0091