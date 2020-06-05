Park At Your Own Peril

By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Managing Editor

The Isle of Palms City Council met May 29 for the second reading of Ordinance 2020-02, which will increase the daily parking fee in the municipal lots on Pavilion Drive to $15 a day on Saturday, Sunday and legal holidays. The ordinance also will increase the hourly fee for on-street parking on Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th avenues to $2.50.

The daily parking fee in the municipal lots will remain at $10 Monday through Friday.

The ordinance also doubles parking-related fines to: $50 for paid parking or kiosk violations; $200 for loading zone regulations; $100 for other parking violations.

These changes went into effect May 30.