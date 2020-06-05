HTML tutorial

Park At Your Own Peril

By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Managing Editor

The Isle of Palms City Council met May 29 for the second reading of Ordinance 2020-02, which will increase the daily parking fee in the municipal lots on Pavilion Drive to $15 a day on Saturday, Sunday and legal holidays. The ordinance also will increase the hourly fee for on-street parking on Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th avenues to $2.50.

The daily parking fee in the municipal lots will remain at $10 Monday through Friday.

The ordinance also doubles parking-related fines to: $50 for paid parking or kiosk violations; $200 for loading zone regulations; $100 for other parking violations.

These changes went into effect May 30.

 

