By Kitty Riley for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club will host its annual Bud and Cecily Stack Memorial Oyster Roast Jan. 30, with a modified format so that all state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be followed to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The major portion of the proceeds will go toward funding the Exchange Club’s youth scholarships and Americanism projects.

Instead of offering individual tickets, the club will be selling tickets for tables of eight, which will be socially distanced on the patio by a minimum of 6 feet. Table service will be provided by designated servers, who will be wearing masks at all times. In addition, the silent auction will be conducted online to keep people from congregating inside the building. Finally, the club has added the opportunity for a high-end experience on the dock.

The event will consist of two seatings of 15 eight-person tables, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are to cost $500 per table, and beverage packages may be purchased in advance for $100. They include: four bottles of red or white; two bottles of wine and 12 beers; or 24 beers. In addition to oysters, attendees will be able to avail themselves of hot dogs, water and soft drinks, as well as live music.

For a donation of $5,000, one lucky individual can purchase the high-end experience. That person can invite 20 of his or her closest friends and family members to enjoy the oyster roast under the covered portion of the dock. Dedicated service, highend beer and wine, oysters, peel and eat shrimp cocktail, chili, hot dogs and dessert are all part of the deal.

Tickets for tables and beverage packages may be purchased at: IOPexchange. org/ioproast.

The silent auction site opens on Jan. 27 and closes on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. A link to the auction will be provided closer to the start date. Sam Barrineau will again be leading the auction.

Please help her solicit items. She can be contacted at sciencewithsam@icloud.com or 843-666-7474.

If the state of South Carolina changes guidelines regarding events, those who have purchased tickets will have the option to use the cost of the ticket as a taxdeductible donation to the Exchange Club or receive a full refund.

As in past years, the club will be soliciting for volunteers to assist with the Oyster Roast.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club is located at 201 Palm Blvd. If you have any questions, contact Kitty Riley at kittyriley4@hotmail.com or 843-412.8070. Riley and Melody Yale are the co-chairs of the event.