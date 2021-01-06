By Kitty Riley for The Island Eye News

The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed an iconic event on the Isle of Palms.

The Exchange Club’s annual Bud and Cecily Stack Memorial Oyster Roast, originally scheduled for Jan. 30, will be held instead on March 20 with a modified format in line with all state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Most of the proceeds from the event will go toward funding the Exchange Club’s youth scholarships and Americanism projects.

Instead of individual tickets, the club is selling tickets for tables of eight, which will be socially distanced on the patio by at least 6 feet and with designated servers providing table service. The silent auction will be conducted online to keep people from congregating inside the building.

The event will consist of two seatings of 15 eight-person tables, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $500 per table, and beverage packages may be purchased in advance for $100. They include: four bottles of red or white wine; two bottles of wine and 12 beers; or 24 beers. In addition to oysters, attendees will be able to avail themselves of hot dogs, water and soft drinks, as well as live music.

Sam Barrineau is in charge of the auction. She can be contacted at sciencewithsam@ icloud.com or 843-666-7474.

As in past years, the club is looking for volunteers to assist with the Oyster Roast.

Tickets for tables and beverage packages may be purchased at: IOPexchange.org/ioproast.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club is located at 201 Palm Blvd. If you have any questions, contact Kitty Riley at kittyriley4@hotmail.com or 843-412-8070. Riley and Melody Yale are the co-chairs of the event.

Exchange