Oyster Reefs Depend On Recycled Shell

By Erin Weeks for The Island Eye News

Whether they’re hand-harvested or sourced from a local seafood market, shellfish make an appearance on many Lowcountry holiday menus. If your family is celebrating the holidays with an oyster roast, oyster stuffing, baked clam dip or another delicious shellfish recipe, make sure to gather up your shells afterward for recycling.

The health of South Carolina oyster reefs depends on your recycled shell – now more than ever. In a year when many large, traditional roasts have been canceled by the ongoing health crisis, every shell makes a difference.

“Recycling oyster shells is a critical step in helping the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources manage South Carolina’s oyster populations and helps to keep our fisheries sustainable,” said shellfish biologist Michael Hodges.

SCDNR biologists collect, quarantine and “plant” shell on shorelines across the

coast each year. Your recycled shells form the foundation for new oyster reefs, onto which baby oysters, also known as spat, will settle and grow. Call 843-953-9397 to find locations near you where shell can be dropped off for recycling. All types, both local and from out of state, are accepted.

Tips for recycling your oyster shells

• Bring your shell to the nearest shell recycling center. Drop-off locations are available on the SCDNR website. If a center is not shown near you, call 843-9539397.

• Separate shell from trash. Shell mixed with trash, including shell in bags or containers, is not suitable for recycling. If you host an oyster roast, please provide separate containers for shells and trash.

• Don’t put live or freshly shucked oysters in South Carolina waters. If the oysters you purchased were harvested outside South Carolina, it is illegal to place them in Palmetto State waters because doing this can harm local oysters by spreading disease. To avoid contamination, shell should be recycled through SCDNR and properly quarantined.