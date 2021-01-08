Oyster Festival Won’t Go On As Scheduled

By Tori Beth Black for The Island Eye News

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival, slated for Jan. 31, will not go on as scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After monitoring recent coronavirus developments, the Charleston Restaurant Foundation board made the difficult decision to postpone the Lowcountry Oyster Festival,” said CRF President Jonathan Kish. “The health and safety of our guests, volunteers and the community are of utmost importance to the Foundation. The board and staff have been working diligently on safety protocols for the Festival. However, since we first announced the event date, case and positivity rates have increased significantly.”

He said ticket holders would be offered the option of a full refund or transferring the ticket to the Festival when it is rescheduled.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and continued support of this important charity event,” he concluded.