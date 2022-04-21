Overhaul Of Sullivan’s Island Sewer System Reaches Completion

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Sullivan’s Island has completed a $25-million project that provides its residents and businesses with a state-of-the-art sewer system that can withstand the wrath of nature and serve the needs of the town for the next 50 to 100 years. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. April 29 at the completely renovated wastewater treatment plant on Gull Drive, the original facility was built in 1968 for less than $1 million. Started in March 2020, the project cost $16.4 million this time around and was actually completed on schedule in May 2021, according to Water & Sewer Department Manager Greg Gress. The work wasn’t done, however, when the new system went online. The contractor, Garney Construction of Winter Garden, Florida, still had to tear out the old oxidation ditch, build a barn for the department to store its equipment, install lighting and “a lot of little things,” Gress explained. The project also included upgrading six lift stations, including adding emergency generators, at a cost of $4.4 million, as well as $4.6 million to repair pipes to help keep groundwater from seeping into the collection system. Gress said the new plant is built to withstand winds of up to 160 mph, while the oxidation ditch is sitting atop pilings sunk approximately 80 feet into the ground to guard against damage that might be caused by an earthquake, a possibility that could be more disastrous than a hurricane, Gress pointed out. “With the old oxidation ditch, we had a contingency plan. Thank God we never had to use it,” Gress said. “We plan for the worst and hope for the best. We have to have a plan in place.” For additional added protection against acts of nature, the new plant includes a generator that kicks on if the plant loses electricity for more than 6 seconds and can run for a week with a full tank of fuel.

Gress, who has been with the Water & Sewer Department since 2001, said the town started working on the sewer system’s inflow and infiltration issues in 2003. Eleven years later, Phase 1 was launched in a concerted effort to keep groundwater from entering the system and being transported to the treatment plant along with the sewage. Phase 2 was completed as part of the recent overhaul of the system. Gress noted that keeping the old plant up and running while the new plant was being built “was on the contractor.” He added that he and his employees worked closely with Garney Construction to make sure the transition went as smoothly as possible. Communication, he pointed out, was the key. Gress said all the new equipment had to be thoroughly tested before the valve was flipped to start moving sewage through the new system. The valve could be reversed if anything went wrong. Work at the treatment plant site included revamping a pump station and converting to a submersible pump that can withstand flooding; building a new head works, where bulky items are separated from the sewage coming into the plant and elevating it above the floodplain; replacing the oxidation ditch and adding a second tank so the department can take care of maintenance on one tank while the other remains in use; moving the electrical control panels that operate the clarifiers above the 100-year flood elevation; adding the 160-foot by 50-foot barn to store the department’s equipment; and renovating a building to provide office space and showers for employees.

The new plant also includes a press that squeezes the moisture out of sludge, making it lighter and, hence, cheaper for a contractor to carry the material to the Oak Ridge landfill. Part of the barn includes an area to dry the sludge further before it is hauled off.