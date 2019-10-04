By Carol Antman for The Island Eye News

On Sullivan’s Island where Osceola is buried, his spirit still looms. The overgrown remnants of Fort Moultrie batteries give an inkling of the conditions he and his tribe endured while prisoners there.

Street names like Osceola and Thompson Avenues remind us of the island’s conflicted role in the Seminole Wars. Fables of his bravery and leadership blow on the sea breezes as historians continue to debate the issues of deceit and heroism that framed this important part of South Carolina history.

In benefit of the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, this pivotal historic episode will be dramatized upon the Fort Moultrie battery where the tribe was held captive. This immersive theater experience will include live actors, music, original costumes and scenery along with audience interaction inside and around Battery Gadsden for four performances on Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. A pop-up gallery of Jonathan Green’s costume images will take place on Oct. 11 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Sandpiper Gallery on Sullivan’s Island.

Inspiration is springing from elements of Osceola’s life that are highly theatrical: his flamboyance and leadership, his two wives (including Morning Dew, the daughter of an escaped slave), the curiosity of his numerous visitors and the ceremonies, music and rituals of his tribe. Using artistic license, Osceola’s Muse will juxtapose authentic history with spectacle to provide an entertaining experience that is historically based as well as enlightening.

For tickets and more information visit puretheatre.org.