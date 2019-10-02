Osceola’s Muse Opening Night With Jonathan Green & Kris Manning Pop Up Show At Sandpiper Gallery

By Julie Cooke for Island Eye News,

Renowned artist Jonathan Green, designer of the costumes and scenery for the immersive theater production of Osceola’s Muse will have design sketches available during the opening night reception at Sandpiper Gallery prior to the first showing of this moving live theatrical extravaganza. Jonathan Green has been inspired by the connection between Seminole and African history. He describes his role as an artist to “preserve the visual imagery of our culture, and coming from one culture and being part of another”, making this project one that is a perfect fit for his passion and creativity.

Artist and musician Kris Manning who has created an incredible visual and immersive experience as part of this theatrical production has also created a series unforgettable paintings for the production and a sampling of these pieces will also be displayed and available for purchase during this Pop – up show.

The event will be held on Friday October 11 from 5:00 – 6:30 at Sandpiper Gallery, 2201C Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482.

For more information and to preview the images visit SandpiperGallery.net exhibitions page or call 843-883-0200.

The event is Free and Open to the public.