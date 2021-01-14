Opposed To Paid Parking

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Sullivan’s Island registered voters who wish to sign a petition aimed at killing a proposal to charge for parking on the island should do so at Dunleavy’s Pub no later than Jan. 31.

Myra Jones, director of the Charleston Beach Foundation, said the group needs the signatures of 253 island residents.

When the petition is submitted to members of the Town Council, they will have the option to approve and enact an ordinance prohibiting paid parking. If they fail to do so, the issue will be placed on the ballot for the May 4 municipal election.

To learn more, contact Jones at 843-224-5585 or myraeasonjones@yahoo.com.