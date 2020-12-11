Photo by Jack Tracey for Island Eye News

Left to right: Suzy Kopp, Melissa Williamson and Jackie Bean.

Once again this year, Realtor Suzy Kopp and her team at Charleston Beach Life Homes, based from their Keller Williams office located on Isle of Palms, were the area collection and delivery agents for Operation Gratitude’s Halloween Candy Give-Back Program. Since 2007, the charity’s efforts have connected local neighborhoods with military and first responder heroes. This year, they included frontline COVID-era workers. “We were more than just surprised by the volume of and the number of generous donations from households throughout the Lowcountry. We are stunned,” Kopp announced. “My team just packed up and sent out 444 pounds of candy, more than quadrupling the amounts from previous years. To learn more about Operation Gratitude, visit operationgratitude.com.