Op-Ed: Sullivan’s Island For All

By Sullivan’s Island for All for Island Eye News

In a recent ruling, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signaled they will be closely watching to ensure the Town of Sullivan’s Island complies with all environmental regulations as plans to cut the island’s Maritime Forest move forward. While the Army Corps determined that the Sullivan’s Island lawsuit settlement cutting plan falls outside of its regulatory authority, the Army Corps provided no opinion on how ecologically destructive the plan is, only that the proposed work method is not considered to be a regulated activity. The Army Corps’ regulatory oversight is limited to the discharge of dredged or fill material into jurisdictional waters, such as wetlands.

Just two months ago, in an attempt to avoid Army Corps regulations, the previous Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted 4-2 to amend its original lawsuit settlement from October 2020 that was already highly controversial. The amended plan dropped the use of heavy machinery like bulldozers to remove trees, which would have discharged fill into the wetlands.

Instead, those who want to cut the forest will use chainsaws and poisonous herbicides.

“Regardless of whether or not this plan uses chainsaws and poison instead of bulldozers to remove and cut thousands of trees and shrubs, the result is the same: this plan puts the public’s safety at risk by removing our storm surge protection,” said Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko.

“This is a dangerous plan that impacts our island’s resiliency and destroys a critically important wildlife habitat.” This area is home to a wide variety of species including turtles, migratory birds, egrets, foxes, dragonflies and so much more. Just as the Army Corps will be closely watching to ensure the Town’s compliance with applicable regulations, Sullivan’s Island for All will also be watching. “We have concerns about this herbicide, that will literally be painted on tree stumps. There are no guarantees these toxic chemicals won’t be absorbed into the soil, contaminating wetlands or groundwater. Many are also concerned about runoff into storm water to the marsh, impacting the entire food chain,” Byko said. Sullivan’s Island for All remains optimistic about saving the Maritime Forest. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has yet to issue any decision on its permitting review.

Sullivan’s Island for All is a 501(c)4 nonprofit with a mission to preserve the Sullivan’s Island Maritime Forest and accreted land in its natural state for the benefit, protection and enjoyment of all.