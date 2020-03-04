Op-Ed: Saving Our Maritime Forest

By Larry Kobrovsky for The Island Eye News

The fight to save our maritime forest continues. If you haven’t done so, please visit the forest; the entrance at Station 16 is a great place to start.

Experience for yourself the gift that God and nature have given us. While much of the green space in the Lowcountry is being bulldozed and covered with concrete and our coastline is vanishing because of rising sea levels, we have been miraculously gifted with a thriving maritime forest.

Nature created the accreted land on which our maritime forest is growing through a process known as sediment transport. As this land accumulates, trees grow on it and provide a habitat for wildlife.

Two local landowners are suing the Town of Sullivan’s island over land that they do not own, on the basis that the maritime forest is an obstruction to their view of the ocean, that it’s an eyesore and that the wildlife that lives there are varmints, pests and a nuisance to them.

A more reasonable cause of action would be for them to sue God and the Atlantic Ocean for having the audacity to cause the sediment to build up on our Island and to permit trees and animals to exist there.

The two landowners who are suing claim that the accreted land should remain the same as it was in 1991, just two years after Hurricane Hugo flattened our Island. Apparently, it’s an outrage that the trees continue to grow without their permission.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina took action last week that has delayed the outcome of this case but made no decision as to whether our maritime forest will be cut down or trimmed for the sake of the ocean view of the two landowners. What the court did was to send the case back to the trial court to make findings of fact regarding the deed restrictions place on the land when the Lowcountry Open Land Trust deeded the land back to the Town in 1991.

The first line of the deed in question specifically states: “Whereas the Lowcountry Open land Trust (the grantor) is a nonprofit corporation whose purpose is to preserve and conserve natural areas, and … the parties desire to place restrictions upon the property for the purpose of, inter-alia, retaining land or water areas predominately in their natural, scenic, open or wooded condition or a suitable habitat for fish, plants or wildlife.”

It simply defies logic that cutting down our maritime forest to 3 feet high would preserve the land in question as a natural wooded area or a habitat for wildlife.

Please contact your Town Council members and demand that they fight to preserve our maritime forest in a manner consistent with the purpose the land was deeded to our Town: as a wooded natural area suitable for wildlife.