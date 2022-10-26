Op-Ed: Referendum To Reduce The Size Of Council From 9 To 7

By Bev Miller for The Island Eye News

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will have the unique opportunity to have a say in the future of our government. The referendum question on the ballot reads: “Shall the City of Isle of Palms reduce the size of its City Council from a Mayor and eight Council Members to a Mayor and six Council Members? To preserve the staggered terms of City Council, one Council Member seat will be eliminated at the expiration of the 2020- 2024 term and a second Council Member seat will be eliminated at the expiration of the 2022-2026 term.

Those in favor of the question shall deposit a ballot with a check or cross mark in the square after the word ‘YES,’ and those voting against the question shall deposit a ballot with a check or cross mark in the square after the word ‘NO.’” You are really voting on whether you support nine members on IOP City Council or seven members. Although the BIPA Board supports seven members, it is our individual vote that counts. We each have a voice. We asked in our last newsletter for your thoughts but received very little response. While disappointing, we did talk to some residents and created the following considerations for each. It is framed to get you thinking of what you are voting FOR: If you do not want change, why do you support nine councilmembers for our city of 4,400? In other words, what do you like about how governance works now? Conversely, why do you want to see a change in governance to seven for our city? What do you like about a new governance model?

Keep in mind the Council form of government is in place now before the vote, and after.

You are only voting on whether to change the number of seats on Council.

Considerations to vote for the change to seven councilmembers on the ballot

• The belief that “less government is the best government”

• State statute allows cities with the Council form of government to choose among 5, 7, 9 Councilmembers, including Mayor, with the intent of accommodating small, medium, and large cities. Why would a city of less than 5,000 resident voters have 9 on Council, matching that of Mount Pleasant with 90,000+ resident voters? Ideally, IOP should have 5.

• A council size of 7 would better reflect the complexity of services provided, the council’s workload, and the diversity and size of the population.

For example, IOP has no industrial zones, very small commercial base, no airport, no major cultural arts/sports venues, etc. City water & sewer services fall under a separate Commission, not City Council. Our population is extremely small at 4,347, making the argument that the change would not mean less representation. Population/councilmember ratio would go from 483:1 to 621:1; even at 5 councilmembers, the ratio of population to council members would be 870:1. The differences are negligible. Compare that to a city of 90,000, 9 on Council, for a ratio of 10,000:1. Or, put another way, that city would need to add 177 Council members to have a ratio of 483:1.

Absurd, but you get the point. The reduction is staged over time so that existing Council terms are not affected creates tighter election races, encouraging council members to be more informed, more engaged, and more committed to the job if re-election is their goal.

Considerations to vote FOR a council of 9 members

• The belief that “more government is the best government”

• Size matters, and the more the better

• Fear of change; the devil you know vs. the devil you don’t

• Unwillingness to embrace change; IOP has had nine members since incorporation

• The belief that Council works effectively and efficiently with nine members

• Lower ratio of voters/Council and therefore, more representation with nine members

• Population/councilmember ratio is 483:1 with 9 on Council and 621:1 with 7 on Council.

The following considerations are so subjective that we chose to not list them above, but they do need to be addressed. There seems to be a perception that each Council member’s workload is less with more members on Council. From our point of view, each Council member has a fiduciary responsibility to learn and understand all the issues on which they would vote as the voice of the voters. In watching any council meeting, whether for current or past councils, one could conclude that each council member spends a different amount of time getting up to speed for the meeting: some are more informed on the issues than others, and that is apparent through questions asked and during discussion. It is incumbent on each of our representatives to get an understanding of every issue before them, no matter how many sit at the dais. Similarly, it seems the timing of the committee/workshop restructuring pilot which ends in December is creating a different narrative for the vote in November to reduce Council seats. It is unfortunate that the plan for restructuring committees/ workshops occurs after the vote, but here we are. It is still very early to develop a plan for governance with only two workshops held in the last three months. Based on discussion at the last Council Meeting on Sept. 27, we can likely count on tweaks to this pilot governance model, regardless of council size. A prudent restructuring of the Workshop/Committees, in whatever form is finally decided, will not only naturally create a better, more efficient use of Council’s time but also could widen the leadership opportunities to citizens through participation in citizen advisory committees, for example. Your opportunity to present your views to Council regarding the pilot program on workshops and committees will come in the November/December timeframe and should not affect your decision at the voting booth in November. There seems to also be a perception that having nine Council members will eliminate any “block” voting and that having seven on Council somehow makes that easier to occur. However, our own past history proves that false. In a Jan. 25, 1991 article of the Post-Courier, David Quick referred to “… what has become known among some islanders as the “Council 5” for their frequent block voting.” In fact, Councilmember Ward was on City Council then, and named as a member. Block voting can happen with any number on Council: 5, 7, or 9.

This possible change in Council seats has been discussed by several councils in previous years; finally, we all get the opportunity to have a voice in the future of Isle of Palms governance. Change is difficult. It is imperative to vote with a long-term view.