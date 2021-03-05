Op-Ed: No Taste For Waste

By Betsy La Force for The Island Eye News

Last week were busy fighting waste bills that could harm our air and water in the General Assembly. With your support and outreach we have been able to make progress on bills in the Senate and House. But we still have a lot of work to do at the Statehouse.

There’s still time to use our template to write and send an email to your senator, letting him or her know you oppose Senate Bill 525.

Under that bill, industry leaders are seeking special exemptions from the state’s Solid Waste Management Act that, if passed, would lump together a whole suite of emerging technologies—like pyrolysis, gasification, solvolysis, and depolymerization — and call them “advanced recycling.” These new technologies are still in the pilot phase — largely unproven in process and profit. It also would exempt businesses from having to put down money in advance to cover costs associated with necessary environmental cleanups and facility closures.

A Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee considered S.525 on Thursday morning and voted 3-2 to move the bill to the full committee. At that meeting, plastics industry representatives argued that these “advanced recyclers” should be regulated as manufacturing instead of solid waste. But plastic waste is solid waste, especially when its mismanaged and starts

accumulating.

We will continue to update you on this bill as it moves forward. In the meantime, please join us in thanking Senators Sandy Senn, Mia McLeod, and Kevin Johnson, who raised concerns about financial assurances and environmental justice.

On the House side, a subcommittee of the Agriculture and Environmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday considered H.3753, which was seeking regulatory rollbacks to exempt “pyrolysis” from public health and environmental protections and to increase the amount of trash that can be burned in the Palmetto State by 800%.

Fortunately, the bill didn’t get very far. The incineration piece was removed from the bill entirely, and the committee voted to “adjourn debate” on the rest of the bill. This means the bill is on pause in the House until further notice. We’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you posted with any relevant updates.

Throughout all the questions and testimony on these bills our main question remains unanswered. If the chemical recycling industry is sound and the business models are successful, why aren’t they willing to operate under our existing laws? But that doesn’t mean we will stop asking the question.

Again, thank you for your support so far. And if you haven’t already, reach out to your senator and ask him or her to oppose H. 525.