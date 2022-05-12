Op-Ed: Larry Kobrovsky Endorsed By Sitting Charleston County Councilman

By Dickie Schweers for Island Eye News

Candidate Larry Kobrovsky receives an endorsement for the Charleston County Council District 2 seat from current councilman Dickie Schweers on the old Pitt Street Bridge in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, April 14.

Schweers said “I’m honored to endorse Larry Kobrovsky in his campaign for Charleston County Council. Larry shares my Lowcountry values and principles, and his deep family ties extend from one end of District 2 to the other. He knows the issues – both good and bad – because he and his family have spent generations immersed in them. Larry knows it’s all about maintaining – and hopefully even improving upon – our wonderful quality of life in the Lowcountry. I take great comfort in knowing that Larry will represent us well on County Council.”