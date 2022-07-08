Op-Ed: Isle Of Palms Exchange Club In Need Of Seawall Repairs

By Barbara Harrington for The Island Eye News

Three years ago, an article appeared in The Island Eye News announcing that the Isle of Palms Exchange Club was constructing a pier and seawall “polishing its creekside gem to serve the community.” Since then, that vision has become a gratifying reality for the club as it provides water access programs to veterans, youth groups, first responders, military and others in the community.

The proceeds from numerous fundraisers and generous donations were sufficient to launch the project, but for lack of full funding, the length of the seawall along the parking lot of the property had to be put aside for a future Phase 2. Now, as we look along the bank from the end of that seawall, it is shocking to see how Mother Nature has sent her high waters to nip away at the shoreline. A conference with our engineers confirmed that Phase 2 had progressed from a wish to a need. We were advised that “the bulkhead was required to stop the erosion and stabilize the area, offering protection from the increasing tidal influence.” As well, they offered that the accompanying handrail and path would provide for safe passage to and from the building.

The time sensitive nature of the situation required quick attention before impending destruction from hurricanes, storms and tidal flooding would take its toll. We learned that the 3 feet of land already lost for us, as it had for other shoreline owners, remains in the domain of Poseidon – and OCRM (Ocean and Coastal Resource Management). With its mission in hand, leaders of the club set forth to engage our engineers for drawings and bids and began the process of allocating the club’s resources and reaching out a fundraising arm to its members and the community. Optimism is rising that with the continuing generosity of supporters, we will be able to see the flurry of construction this summer. So here we are, with stark reality to reinvigorate the vision. It is exciting to consider the transformation of the craggy overgrown and tenuous bank. The project of shoring up the shoreline includes the extension of the railing and a walkway. It won’t be something new for folks to stop by for a photo or a refreshing view of the marsh and sunset, but, with our polished gem, one can now imagine a stroll along the waterside, a welcoming bench for sitting a rail for leaning into the salt marsh breeze. Y’all come!

Those interested in helping us may offer a tax-deductible donation to the 501(c)(3) foundation of the Exchange Club: Isle of Palms Community Corporation, PO Box 131, Isle of Palms South Carolina 29451.