Op-Ed: ‘Is Faith Calling You To Deep Waters?’

By Paul Coleman for The Island Eye News

Over the last two years I’ve consumed more media than I’d like to admit. Some good, some not-so-good, but don’t we all remember when we had more time to think, read, reflect, slow down and even binge more shows? When it came to new shows, I heard about a show that portrayed the life of Jesus Christ, called “The Chosen.” I must say, I was impressed… and you should know that as a pastor I can be critical of media depicting Jesus’ life. Without doing a full scale pitch, I’ll just tell you that I ‘binged Jesus’ and couldn’t get enough of “The Chosen.”

Right, right, of course that’s what a faith leader would say, but trust me, it’s worth a look for the religious or non-religious. Anyways, there is a breathtaking scene in season 1 that is from The Gospel of Luke (chapter 5) in which Jesus calls Peter out to the deep waters to let down his nets. Essentially the fisherman Peter was being asked to go fishing, but it’s important to note that He had been fishing all night with no luck. Understandably, it was a deflating night on the water, so we can understand Peter’s hesitancy to go back out again and put down his nets.

Additionally, most scholars believe that the request by Jesus to venture to deep waters was odd, because that would have not been the best place to fish during that part of the day. But because Jesus asked, Peter obliged. He showed simple faith, if even somewhat hesitantly.

What happened next is not just a ‘fisherman story’ but a miracle catch, enough to break nets and fill multiple boats. When he (Jesus) had finished speaking, he said to Simon, “Put out into deep water and let down your nets for a catch.” “Master,” Simon replied, “we’ve worked hard all night long and caught nothing. But if you say so, I’ll let down the nets.” When they did this, they caught a great number of fish, and their nets began to tear. (from Luke 5:4-6) God did something unbelievable and miraculous in Peter’s life and it happened because he took a simple step of faith. Easter is April 17 and as we move toward that special day, we have the opportunity to reflect on God’s love and sacrifice. We also have the opportunity, if we are open, to take a step of faith. For it is when we take a simple step of faith that we can see God move in our lives.What is your step of faith? What are those deep waters God is calling you to? And will you answer?

Paul Coleman the pastor of DeepWater Church on the IOP and recently DeepWater has taken a step of faith to move their Sunday services to the beach. Their Easter service will be at front beach at 10 a.m. and after that they will meet on Sundays on the 25th Ave beach at 10 a.m. You are invited to join. For more info visit their website or Facebook