By Michael Stettner for The Island Eye News

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center has launched an online pledge campaign that encourages people to take action and commit to prevent child abuse and protect children. The organization is joined by local mayors and other community leaders in a video message asking all community members to speak up about child abuse.

“Right now, we know the combination of social isolation and stress puts a large number of children at an increased risk for abuse,” said Executive Director Dr. Carole Swiecicki. “It is more important now than ever to take action to prevent child abuse and speak up if there is a concern for abuse. It’s everyone’s duty.”

People who sign the pledge receive resources to help them prevent child abuse and

protect children.

“Our goal throughout the entire year is to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families,” said Swiecicki.

“This year has been full of uncertainty, so we are providing abuse prevention resources across every channel, adding telehealth services and working closely with professionals to ensure children who need help have access.”

To learn more about how you can help prevent child abuse and to sign the pledge, visit deenortonpledge.org.

Primary services at the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center include forensic interviews, medical examinations and mental health assessments, as well as immediate support.

The center also provides evidence-based therapy to child victims and their families.