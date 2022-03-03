One Dish At A Time

By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

Geoffrey Fourqurean

Isle of Palms local Geoffrey Fourqurean had been mastering different flavors of boiled peanuts for the last six years, “All four burners on my stove would be going all day with four different flavors.” After grasping his technique, Fourqurean would package up the peanuts, and drop them off to neighbors and local businesses. He wasn’t trying to make money, it was just a hobby he enjoyed. Before Fourqurean settled down on the Isle of Palms, he was part of the Peace Corps in the early 1990s. “My grandfather asked me why I wanted to do it, and I simply told him ‘I just want to help.’” Fourqurean traveled to South Africa where he was an 11th grade biology teacher.

“HIV was rampant during this time, and there was no medication so I built learning about HIV into my class to help educate students.” Geoffrey now works for a company that makes medication for HIV but has always had a passion for cooking. Just before the pandemic, Fourqurean was taking a trip around the world, “On that trip, I was able to hit my 100th country, I was able to taste a lot of different foods, from various places.” When COVID hit, and the world locked down, one of the things Fourqurean found himself missing the most was going out to restaurants, “I knew there was nothing I couldn’t cook.” Fourqurean was able to dig further into his passion for cooking during this time. Him, and his daughter Pilar would make things like homemade cheese biscuits, schnitzel and even import tuna from Japan to make homemade sushi.

Although it was just Geoffrey and Pilar, they would make mass quantities of food. With the extra portions, Fourqurean would package them up and deliver it to neighbors and people in the community. Fourqurean soon found that as more people tested positive for COVID in the Isle of Palms community, and couldn’t cook for themselves, a simple, homemade meal was greatly appreciated. “I just wanted to make sure people were getting fed,” Fourqurean said. “People seemed to appreciate what I was doing, so I started to cook for people who had COVID.”

Fourqurean was able to find out who was testing positive around the community through word of mouth. Soon he was whipping up batches of chicken noodle soup, Thai food, or whatever sparked his interest that day. But, what makes Fourqurean’s cooking so special is that he doesn’t just follow the recipe, he always sprinkles his twist into it, “There was a low country boil a couple of weeks ago, and I took the leftovers and made my own low country chowder and biscuits” he said. Now, Fourqurean delivers food not only to people with COVID but anyone that is recovering from illness in the community. Each week, Fourqurean will take a ride around on his one-wheeler, delivering his home-cooked meals to anyone in need. Councilmember Jimmy Ward, was especially grateful for this generous service, “I got sick a couple of months back, and when I got back from the hospital there was low country stew and biscuits on my porch” Jimmy said. Ward was so impressed with Fourqurean’s selfless work that he went to Isle of Palms Town Council, asking them to establish a new award called, “Spirit of The Island” that recognizes special individuals and groups to recognize their remarkable achievements. The award was approved by the personnel committee and will go forth for approval to the full council on Feb. 22. “My good deed has never been for the recognition, it’s always just been for cooking for people,” Fourqurean said.

“Isle of Palms only has 4,000 year-round residents and I get to see a lot of faces on the island. I think the more we get into social media and electronic age, I was getting away from a sense of community. I hope my cooking can bring back that sense of neighborhood.”