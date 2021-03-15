Offer Declined

By Meghan Daniel for The Island Eye News

After what looked to be the conclusion of a five-month-long search and hiring process for the new Isle of Palms fire chief, the city has reported that Battalion Chief Richard Hathaway of the Isle of Palms Fire Department declined the offer.

The offer was extended to Hathaway following a Special City Council Meeting on Feb. 19, which was called for the explicit purpose of “the consideration of a recommendation from the Personnel and Public Safety Committees of the candidate for the fire chief position.” The vote to authorize City Administrator Desiree Fragoso to offer the position to Hathaway passed 5-4, reflecting an expectation from Council member Jimmy Ward that “this vote coming up would not be unanimous.”

During the virtual Personnel Committee meeting held Wednesday, March 3, council member John Moye said of the close vote and Hathaway’s subsequent declination of the city’s offer: “The lack of unanimity coming out of council behind one candidate was really the key driver here of that decision.” He continued by suggesting that “The joint hiring committee should reconvene and we should consider that we should open up the hiring process and start accepting new applications and begin anew to make sure that we can put forth a candidate that has full support of everyone on the council.”

Council member Randy Bell echoed Moye’s comment on the ramifications of unanimity, saying, “If anyone expected a different outcome, they weren’t living in reality. I just don’t think we have a choice but to reopen the process at this point.”

These reflections and suggestions came in response to Fragoso’s intentions to seek guidance from Council on how to move forward with “a new plan to find the city and the department a new fire chief.” Prior to the comments from various council members on the subject, she emphasized the confidence in the hiring process that has been expressed by both the joint hiring committee (made up of the Personnel and Public Safety Committees) and recent hires of the city that have undergone this process.

However, Fragoso added that the hiring committee will now have “a new opportunity to incorporate and maybe formalize additional elements to the process that could provide assurances to the city and to you all [the Personnel Committee] that the final candidate will have the full support of council and of the [city] staff.”

When it comes to reviewing and potentially revamping the hiring process, Bell commented that although all committee members should express any serious concerns they have with the process, at this point, the joint committee does not have “the luxury of a timeline to start debating the process that we used in other essential hires.” This comment reiterated the confidence in the hiring process he believes has already been established and also indicated a desire to avoid any further delay in hiring the city’s next fire chief, ideally before the start of the busy summer season.

Moye added, “No process, no matter how great, no matter how wonderful, is ever going to be perfect because it’s made up of people. What I think we can do is look for opportunities to improve. We heard from every candidate that participated that this was the most rigorous, thoughtful process that they’d been a part of. We do have a great process established but there’s also room for improvement.”

Until a fire chief is hired, the IOPFD will continue to operate under shared leadership from the existing battalion chiefs within the department. In regard to immediate next steps for moving forward with the hiring process, the consensus from the Personnel Committee is to hold off on further action until a discussion with the Public Safety Committee occurs.