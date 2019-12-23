Off-road Duathlon Returns To Laurel Hill County Park

Provided for Island Eye News

The third annual Off-Road Duathlon competition will return to Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Jan. 18. Registration is now open.

The three-part race will feature a two-mile run followed by a sevenmile bike ride and will finish with another two-mile run, on the scenic off-road trails of Laurel Hill County Park. The event is beginner-friendly, and is presented by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching and Mt. Pleasant Velo. “This is a great event for beginners who are looking to venture into triathlons or other multi-sport races,” said Anne Moore, endurance coach and partner with the Off-Road Duathlon. “It’s also a fun option for current athletes who are looking for some cross-training in the off-season.”

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. A transition area will be used for setup between legs of the race. The bike portion of the event is best suited for knobby, wide-tired bikes. Following the race, bike bags will be given to the top three male and female finishers, and masters’ division winners. Finisher medals will be provided to all participants.

Helmets are required, and earbuds, pets and strollers will not be allowed on the race course.

“This low-key race draws a good mix of serious competitors and beginners. No matter their experience or their fitness levels and abilities, they are genuinely supportive of one another. Afterwards, they swap stories, enjoy a light breakfast, beer and camaraderie,” said CCPRC Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster.

Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17N and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. For the Duathlon, runners will enter through the special event entrance location, at 1400 Highway 41, and will be directed to the race start from that entrance. Access through Park West will not be permitted for this event.

The race is open to ages 14 and up. Participants ages 14-15 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Registration is available now at CharlestonCountyParks.com or by calling 843.795.4386. Fees to participate are $45 in advance, or $54 on race day (from 7 – 8 a.m.).

Laurel Hill County Park features several miles of running, walking and biking trails that wind through a variety of landscapes. The property is over 745 acres in total size and features an oak allée, large open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery.

For more information or to register for the Off-Road Duathlon, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843.795.4386.