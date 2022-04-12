Ode To The Sea: An Open-air Odyssey On Sullivan’s Island

By Stephaney Oberon for The Island Eye News

You’re invited to embark on a whimsical voyage, a tribute to both the sea and the beloved poet Pablo Neruda (1904-1973) winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature (1971). This unique theater performance unfolds at Isla Negra, Pablo’s home on the rocky Chilean Coast, and will fill your heart with a seaside odyssey of poetry, image, song, and dance. Think of it not as linear but as a gathering of friends, sailors, mermaids, and musicians coming together from around the world to share with you an imaginary evening under the stars. Just steps from the Atlantic Ocean on Sullivan’s Island, this is an opportunity to reflect on your own love of the sea and honor Pablo’s life as he inspires and haunts with an Ode to the Sea. “Ode to the Sea is poetic, quirky, and completely unique – its connecting thread is the sea.” said creator Stephaney Oberon, whose background encompasses a myriad of artistic expressions including theatre and dance. “I believe the audience will come away from this performance with a hint of nostalgia, a longing for simple pleasures with friends, and filled with a smorgasbord of music.”

This production is designed for the magical outdoor stage of historic Battery Gadsden and features Chris Cordaro, Dori Chitayat, Maia Derewicz, and Stephaney Oberon, with an appearance by Laura De La Maza. There will be two performances with limited outdoor seating on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. (rain date May 8 at 2 p.m.) Venue is Battery Gadsden, 1917 I’On Avenue, Sullivan’s Island. For tickets, visit odetickets.com.