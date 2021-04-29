By David Lucas for The Island Eye News

The seasonal no-wake zone for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway behind Isle of Palms has been extended this year. The no-wake zone will extend to the mouth of the creek that intersects the ICW near the IOP Connector (Map Image Courtesy Of Google Earth).



Boaters in the Charleston area should note that an additional section of a busy Charleston County waterway will get a temporary, seasonal nowake zone this year beginning April 15, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has announced.

The seasonal no-wake zone that will be in place on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) that runs between Goat Island and Isle of Palms during the spring and summer boating season will this year be extended southwest to the mouth of the creek that intersects the ICW near the IOP Connector (S.C.Highway 517).

The wake-zone extension is a response to increasing boater traffic and congestion in this area in recent years, and will serve to improve boater safety and reduce the potential for accidents. The temporary, seasonal no-wake zone will be in place from April 15 until Sept. 15.