No To Isle Of Palms Referendum

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms residents won’t get the opportunity to determine whether their City Council will be reduced from nine to seven members after all, and apparently the results of the recent election on nearby Sullivan’s Island played a role in that decision. By a 5-4 vote on March 23, the stage was set for a November referendum that would have permitted voters to decide whether the size of the Council would change. However, by the time the ordinance that was written to put the decision in the hands of IOP residents came up for a vote at the Council’s June 22 meeting, Mayor Jimmy Carroll had changed sides, and, this time, the measure was defeated by a 5-4 count. “I watched the Sullivan’s Island election and saw that they had the foresight to put that land in a conservation easement. Then two or three decades later, people got their own Council in there and wanted to undo what the residents of Sullivan’s Island wanted and chop down the Maritime Forest,” Carroll commented later. “The Council majority was made of up four people, one of which was elected by one vote. The same thing can happen on Isle of Palms. I think we need more diversity – a majority of five people instead of a majority of four people.” “It kind of scared me,” he added.

Council Members Phillip Pounds, Rusty Streetman, John Moye and Randy Bell voted for the ordinance, which was opposed by Carroll, Jimmy Ward, Ryan Buckhannon, Susan Hill Smith and Kevin Popson.

‘We can do something even better’

There was much more to the June 22 meeting than the decision to jettison the idea of changing the makeup of the Council. The meeting opened with an impassioned plea from a couple from Mount Pleasant to make the beach more accessible to people with disabilities. Pamela Wright, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, is now confined to a wheelchair. Her husband, John, said he has done some research concerning access at Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach. “What they’ve done is good, but we can do something even better here,” John Wright told members of the Council.

“I don’t want you to do anything special for me. I just want the beach to be accessible. You don’t think about what you can’t do until it happens to you,” Pamela Wright added. The city has been working on building an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant boardwalk at 42nd Avenue.

In addition, fabric that makes it easier to roll a wheelchair in sand is available at Ninth Avenue and 21st Avenue, but, according to Carroll, “once you get to the soft sand, you are stuck.”

He pointed out that DHEC’s Ocean & Coastal Resource Management regulations prohibit moving the fabric closer to the ocean. He said a change in those rules would have to come from the State Legislature.

City Administrator Desiree Fragoso pointed out that wheelchairs with large enough wheels to navigate through soft sand are available at the Charleston County Park and from some private businesses.

A moratorium on short-term rentals?

Council members also discussed the possibility of making changes in the city’s short-term rental regulations and eventually decided to send the subject back to the Planning Commission for further consideration – but not before broaching the possibility of a moratorium. “Let the Planning Commission dig deeper into this. It requires a lot of research and a lot of data,” Pounds commented.

“At some point we need to consider a moratorium while the Planning Commission evaluates this,” Moye said. “I’m not suggesting we do that tonight.” Bell asked if the Council has the authority to establish a moratorium on short-term rentals, and Fragoso responded that such a move would have to be approved by ordinance, with a specific purpose and a concrete end date. “We have a delicate balance that we have to take care of on this island,” Carroll concluded. “Our lifestyle is subsidized by tourism. At the same time, we still want to protect the quality of life for our residents.”

A great ambassador

The Council also voted unanimously to present the coveted Signal 30 Award to Howard Hogue, who is also known as Beach Santa. The award has been given to only eight other people since it was established in 2002. According to Smith, Hogue has collected more than 130,000 items of litter from the IOP beach and more than 430,000 items throughout the Lowcountry – and he also has played the role of Santa for the Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival, donating his appearance fee to charity. “He’s a great ambassador and a kind soul who wants to make the world a better place,” she said. “If you think about what Signal 30 represents, it takes a lot to get there, and I think we can all agree that he’s gone above and beyond that threshold,” Moye added.

In other action at its June 22 meeting, the IOP City Council:

• Approved recommendations of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee for $10,000 for the Turtle Trek 5K Project and $15,000 for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3137 for facilities maintenance;

• Approved free parking in the municipal lots from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays for those who participate in beach sweeps;

• Appointed Glenda Nemes to the ATAX Committee for a term that ends Dec. 31, 2023.

She was approved by an 8-1 vote, with Carroll voting no;

• Unanimously approved a proclamation supporting Safe Boating Week;

• Approved without opposition an ordinance authorizing local restaurants to use new or additional space to offer outdoor dining;

• Voted unanimously to hire Halverson and Halverson as the city’s primary attorney and by an 8-1 vote to hire Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as assistant city attorney. Council Member Jimmy Ward was the lone dissenter, after asking that the two law firms be hired by separate motions.

Fragoso pointed out that the previous city attorney, Jim Hinchey, has closed his private practice law firm.