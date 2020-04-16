No Paid Parking Yet

By Brian Sherman, Island Eye News Managing Editor

Plans to establish a system of paid parking on Sullivan’s Island apparently have been put on the back burner until 2021.

Sullivan’s Island Council Member Tim Reese, a supporter of paid parking, has indicated that there is not enough time to implement the plan this year.

“We had originally said from an operations perspective, if we were going to try to get something in place this year, it would have to be well ahead of the beach season to get messaging out, get people used to it and work the kinks out,” he said. “At this point, there is no realistic way to do that, and that doesn’t include the whole public process with comments, the Council process and a vote.”

A special Council meeting held March 2 to discuss the issue of paid parking drew a large crowd, and all who addressed city officials were opposed to the plan, mostly, they said, because it would change the character of the island and adversely affect local businesses, especially restaurants.

Bill Dunleavy, the owner of Dunleavy’s Pub on Middle Street, was among the most vocal opponents of the paid parking plan. He pointed out that it would hurt local businesses and thus reduce the taxes taken in by the town.

Despite opposition from local residents, the Council voted by a 4 to 2 margin to move ahead with a watered-down version of the plan. Council members Greg Hammond, Kaye Smith, Chauncey Clark and Mayor Pat O’Neil voted to keep the possibility of paid parking alive, while Bachman Smith and Sarah Van Buren Church opposed the motion to proceed. Councilman Tim Reese was not at the meeting.