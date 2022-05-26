No More Snoozin’ Around

By Katherine Berry for The Island Eye News

One of the many ways to start your day with success is to stop hitting the snooze button.

Yes, that’s correct. As much as we cherish those ’10 more minutes,’ the extra minutes we think we need are actually killing our productivity. When our alarm goes off, our brain enters ‘wake-up mode,’ but when we hit snooze, we send our brain back into a sleep state called ‘sleep inertia.’

Yes, it’s so bad that it has a medical name. ‘Sleep drunkenness’ is another term, used prior to 1976, which expresses exactly what sleep inertia is.

Sleep inertia is something so few of us know about, but to sum it up, our brain sleeps in cycles. When the alarm goes off, our brain is starting to wake up and take on the day. When we hit the snooze button, we place our brain back in sleep mode; thus, entering another cycle of sleep. The part of our brain responsible for decision making, self-control, memory, alertness, reaction time and the ability to complete tasks has gone back to bed. This is why we feel like we have a sleep hangover and experience grogginess. This new sleep cycle we’ve drifted into, because of our snooze button, can take four hours to snap out of, resulting in a “Walking Dead” dilemma. So many of us focus on ‘when.’ When do I need to get up to get everything done’ and instead focus on the ‘how.’ How’ can I wake up to the highest potential of productivity? One way is to stop hitting that precious snooze button.

Instead, when your alarm goes off, put a smile on your face, count to five. Take a deep breath and get out of bed. Give your brain the best shot to do its best work – 5-4-3-2-1, get up and seize the day