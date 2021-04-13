No Gym? No Problem!

By Meredith Nelson for The Island Eye News

With the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations on the rise, many gym-goers are excitedly returning to their free weights, Nautilus machines, and group exercise classes.

However, you may find yourself among those who are still hesitant to return to a gym environment; whether it’s due to a lingering fear of spreading germs, being in close proximity with others who may not yet be vaccinated, or simply because spring is here, and you’d rather be taking your fitness outdoors.

Whatever the reason may be for which you find yourself wanting to “spring” into fitness, you’re in luck. The days are getting longer, and for the most part, the temperatures are beginning to climb, even if only slightly. Now is the perfect time of year to take your fitness outside. The beach, the Ravenel Bridge, and miles of local hiking/biking trails all call to me loudly this time of year.

Those of us who live on the islands are fortunate to have neverending outdoor opportunities just footsteps away where we can get a quick workout in. A park or playground provides all you need for a complete full-body workout! Try this workout at the Stith Park on Sullivan’s Island, or any other local playground.

Be sure to carry along a pocket-size hand sanitizer, a bottle of water – unless where you are headed has a working water fountain, and a mask… just in case you find yourself in a situation where you or someone else would feel more comfortable if you had yours on. And it’s never a bad idea to take your phone for a post-workout selfie (and of course, in case of an emergency).

Warm-up:

Walk, jog, run to your outdoor “gym”

Once you get there, do some light stretching and take a look around. See a picnic table? A bench? A step on a piece of equipment, or a border around the playground? You’re all set!

Workout:

15-20 repetitions each, 3 rounds of:

Picnic table/bench push-ups

Bench step-ups

Bench dips

Walking lunges

Plank toe-taps/plank jacks

Squats Plank shoulder taps

Supermans

If you’d like to make this more of a High-Intensity-Interval Training (HIIT) workout, add 45-60 seconds of jumping jacks, high knees, burpees, skater jumps, etc, after each round.

Cool-down:

Walk, jog, or run home

Be sure to stretch when you arrive

Meredith Nelson is the owner of PrimeTime Fitness, LLC, and has been in the fitness industry since 1992. She can help you achieve your fitness and nutrition goals either in person or online. Meredith can be reached at meredith@primetimefit.net.