No Drill Bill

By Reagan Kelley for The Island Eye News

Senate Bill 870, which would permanently prohibit infrastructure associated with offshore drilling off the coast of South Carolina, received key approval Jan. 30 from the 17-member Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, which passed the legislation out of the committee with a single dissenting vote. “Clearing the committee process is a significant hurdle for any legislation.

Clearing committee with only one ‘no’ vote is very encouraging,” said State Sen. Campsen, the sponsor of the bill and a maritime industry who represents parts of Charleston, Beaufort and Colleton counties. “Offshore drilling is incompatible with our beautiful, historic coast. Approval today means the bill is now in a position on the Senate calendar to receive debate before the full Senate.”

Thirty-one of 46 senators joined Campsen as co-sponsors of the bill. Last year, Campsen successfully authored and passed the only state or federal law protecting South Carolina’s coast from offshore drilling as a proviso in the 20192020 state budget. Senate Bill 870 would make the ban permanent.

Elected to the South Carolina Senate in 2004, Campsen represents approximately half of South Carolina’s coast. In addition to serving as the chairman of the Senate Fish, Game and Forestry Committee, he is on the Agriculture and Natural Resources, Judiciary, Legislative Oversight, Rules and Transportation Committees.

Campsen has been a leading opponent of drilling in the Atlantic since it was proposed in 2015.