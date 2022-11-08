Nicole Update

Hey, I made it! There have been changes to the National Hurricane Center’s forecast for Nicole since yesterday, and some new concerns have arisen. Primarily, the forecast track through South Carolina has shifted to the west, and the timing has changed, with Nicole now forecast to arrive sooner. Also, a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for a part of our coast south of the South Santee River. The 4 p.m. EST advisory graphic from NHC for Nicole, showing the track

and uncertainty cone, along with current watches and warnings.This means changes to the expected impacts on South Carolina from the storm. The storm moving faster reduces the risk of flash flooding but expands this lower-risk area to include the entire state. The Weather Prediction Center excessive rainfall outlook graphic for

Thursday and Thursday night.It now looks like rain from Nicole will spread over our coastal areas starting around daybreak Thursday and then northwestward over the rest of the state through the day, beginning late in the day over the Upstate. The rain will be heavy at times, with the potential for embedded thunderstorms, through the day Friday and end from south to north over the state early Friday night. The outlook graphic above does not cover the entire event but indicates a higher risk for flooding rainfall over the Lowcountry and parts of the Central Savannah River Area and southern Midlands for Thursday and Thursday night.The other important change resulting from the track and timing changes for Nicole is an expansion of the area at risk for isolated tornadoes while Nicole passes through South Carolina. The risk also will begin sooner than expected. The tornado risk will begin later Thursday over the Lowcountry and expand northward through Thursday night. The risk will continue into Friday before Nicole moves away to the north. The Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Weather Outlook graphic for

Thursday and Thursday night.The above graphic is issued once per day during the wee morning hours by the Storm Prediction Center and calls for a low-end, level 1 of 5, risk for thunderstorms associated with Nicole to cause isolated tornadoes Thursday and Thursday night over our Coastal Plain. However, more recent model output that has become available since this forecast was issued indicates that more of the state is at risk for isolated tornadoes, in my opinion. If I were drawing the above map now, I’d include areas east of a line from roughly Augusta to Charlotte in that level 1 risk area. I’m also concerned that parts of the Lowcountry and perhaps the Pee Dee region will see a somewhat higher risk (perhaps the level 2 or Slight category) for tornadoes. So, I think we’ll see some changes when this gets updated by SPC tonight.

Again, this only includes Thursday and Thursday night; I think a tornado risk will linger into Friday, mainly over the area east of I-77 and northeast of I-26 between Columbia and Charleston.There is little change to the concern for coastal flooding and storm surge. The National Weather Service forecast for tides at the Charleston Harbor

tide gauge through Friday afternoon.Gusty winds out of the northeast began today along our coast, and the winds will continue until Nicole moves through the state on Friday. On the track Nicole is forecast to take, the winds along our coast will gradually veer around to the east on Thursday, then to the southeast Thursday night, then to the south on Friday, and eventually to the southwest Friday afternoon. The result is a long period of strong onshore winds which will result in coastal flooding for hours on either side of each high tide through Thursday, at least. It’s partly due to the high astronomical tides ongoing this week associated with today’s new moon. There is a chance for the waters to run higher than forecast on Friday; this will depend on how fast Nicole moves through the state. If it’s slower than forecast, more flooding could occur on Friday. This affects our entire coast; however, the Lowcountry is most vulnerable and will see the most serious flooding impacts.Nicole’s storm surge will hit sometime Thursday night or Friday morning. The timing of this remains uncertain. If the surge comes at high tide, water levels might be even higher than forecast. If it’s between high tides, a prolonged period of moderate-to-major flooding would occur. For now, the surge is likely to be 1-3 feet along the Grand Strand and 2-4 feet along the Lowcountry coast.What has not changed much is the wind risk from Nicole. It will hit Florida’s Space Coast first and mostly stay over land until it passes through South Carolina, which means it will weaken gradually after landfall. NHC’s forecast is for the maximum sustained winds to be 40 mph when Nicole moves through, and the strong sustained winds likely remain confined to our coast and coastal waters.Peak gusts, however, can reach 55 mph along the Lowcountry coast, 40-45 mph along the rest of the Coastal Plain, and 35-40 mph elsewhere in the state. Combined with the heavy rain, this might be enough to knock down a tree or power line here and there.There is one forecast concern about Nicole. The forecast track takes it over waters that are still very warm, and the warmth extends to a considerable depth in the ocean. Therefore there is a lot of heat in the ocean waters that Nicole will pass over before hitting Florida. NHC’s forecast track for Nicole superimposed on a plot of ocean heat content.

Source: NOAA-AOML PhOD Ocean Observations ViewerBetween this, favorable upper-level winds, and that Nicole has become well-organized over the last 24 hours, I am worried that Nicole gets a little stronger than currently forecast. As it stands now, it’s forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane at landfall in Florida on Thursday. If this turns out to be the case, then Nicole might bit a bit stronger than we expect while passing through South Carolina, resulting in a slightly greater risk for wind, rainfall, surge, and tornadoes for us.You should be getting ready for Nicole. Preparation tips can always be found at hurricane.sc, so that’s where to find out what to do if you don’t know. See y’all tomorrow! A loop of true-color satellite imagery from early Tuesday afternoon centered on Nicole.