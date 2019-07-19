Newest Lucky Dog

By Laura Fogarty, Island Eye News Managing Editor

Hi friends! I’m delighted to be the new editor of Island Eye News.

I’ve always been in love with the ocean and with words (ask my sister and she’ll tell you that my favorite book as a child was the dictionary). I am amazed that I am now lucky enough to combine those two loves while serving the community I adore.

From the moment my children and I first moved to the Isle of Palms 17 years ago, we fell in love with the islands and knew we were home. I live on 32nd Avenue with my husband and our two lucky dogs.

If I’m not writing or editing or working with my clients at The Boulevard Company, you’ll probably find me riding my bike to the grocery or on a paddle board in Morgan Creek.

Please send submissions, letters to the editor, comments, and calendar events to me at ieneditor@luckydognews.com I can’t wait to hear from you.