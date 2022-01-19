New Year’s Resolutions Revisited

By Meredith Nelson for The Island Eye News

If you set any New Year’s resolutions this year, by now you’ve probably either settled into some new healthy habits or thrown in the towel. It typically takes 30 days to establish a new habit, so you may be well on your way and if so, kudos to you. However, if you are one who has already tossed aside the intentions to be healthier in 2022, it’s not too late to revisit those aspirations. First of all, let me remind you of a few important things to know about goal-setting (let’s call it that for now, as opposed to “setting resolutions”).

Goals should be SMART: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-Oriented. In addition to these aspects, I prefer to make health-oriented goals behavior focused – for example, “I will exercise three times a week,” “I will try one new vegetable at least once a week,” or “I will cut back on sugar by eliminating sodas and juice.” This takes the emphasis off the scale – which outcome we cannot control – and places it on our actions – which we can. Once you have established some SMART goals, the challenge lies in taking the steps to achieve them! That is what I’d like to help you with today. There are a few tricks I have found helpful in my own experience, and my personal training clients have also had success once they implement a few of these in their own fitness journey. Accountability. First of all, you must be accountable to someone. It is too easy to fall off the wagon if you can do it on your own terms and nobody has to know!

So find a buddy, family member, coach, or trainer that you can share your goals with …. Someone to whom you can hold yourself accountable so that you feel a sense of responsibility if you begin to falter.

• Find a friend. Misery loves company, so recruit someone to come along on this journey towards healthier habits with you! Plan workout “happy hours,” go to lunch or dinner together every now and then, make a pact to text each other if you’re about to fall off the cliff and pass on a workout or eat that second dessert. If your friends are of the type to contribute to the habits you are trying to change, hire a trainer, nutritionist, or therapist to help you stay on track.

• Keep a log. It has been shown, over and over in research (and over and over in my training studio!), that documenting what you eat or do can make a difference. A BIG difference.

When you record what you eat, it often becomes clear where your pitfalls and weaknesses are.

When you keep a written record of your workouts, it becomes plain to see if you really aren’t getting enough activity, or the right kind of activity.

• Diary your dates. Don’t just make a plan and stick to it. Take an additional step – make a note in your planner to weigh in every week, set a reminder on your phone to review your nutrition log in 14 days, , or ask your trainer to schedule another assessment in 6 weeks. The data isn’t helpful unless it is reviewed regularly to see what is working and what is not. Unless you check in every so often, you’ll never know if you are really succeeding or not quite making the progress you need to reach your ultimate goals.

• Don’t beat yourself up, and don’t be afraid to redirect your goals. If you fail, and miss a workout or have a slip at the dinner table, so what? Just regroup and start again fresh. On the same note, if you decide that your goals may have been a little too lofty, that’s not a reason to completely give up.

Simply make some adjustments to your plan. It may have been a little ambitious to think you could workout every morning at 5 am. before work…. Perhaps working out in the evenings would be more realistic for you? Or maybe, as hard as you try, you can’t avoid snacking before dinner.

Maybe taking a good look at why you’re so hungry at 5 pm would help you see you don’t eat much throughout the day, so establishing a healthy habit of snacking on fruit and veggies during the day would help you hold off until dinnertime. Sometimes we can’t reach our goals because we haven’t laid the groundwork for success in the first place. With these few steps, even if you have already given up hope of reaching your New Years’ Resolutions, it’s not too late to revisit them and start fresh.

Good luck … and let me know how you do – send an email to meredith@primetimefit.net with your 2022 New Year’s resolution success stories (or plea for help)