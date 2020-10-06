New Vice President Joins Team At Bishop Gadsden

By Maggie Brown for The Island Eye News

Aaron Roop

Aaron Roop is the new vice president of operations at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community.

Roop joins the Bishop Gadsden leadership team from Asbury Place in Kingsport, Tennessee. Prior to joining Bishop Gadsden, he served three years as executive director of Asbury Place, a Life Plan Community. Asbury is a multisite nonprofit senior living organization with eight continuing care retirement communities, home health and caregiver services, affordable housing and adult day services.

Roop’s career in senior living includes extensive experience in operations, repositioning and renovations. He spearheaded statewide operations of Asbury At Home, as well as serving as the administrator of the 180-bed Parham Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Richmond, Virginia.

There he was instrumental in developing occupancy, improving quality, optimizing operations and expense management for effective reimbursement, reducing staff turnover and producing an award-winning operation as a result.

“As our leadership team has become acquainted with Aaron, we have found that the words his colleagues use to describe him ring true. He is a gracious, positive and high-energy leader focused on success through relationships and service excellence,” said Bishop Gadsden President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Tipton. “His experience and character will complement that of our strong, seasoned team.”

Roop is joined in Charleston by his wife and 2-year-old daughter.