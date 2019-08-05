New Single Now Streaming On Spotify

Staff Report for Island Eye News

“Anything but Yellow,” by rising star Haley Mae Campbell, has hit the ground running. After performing it at CMA Fest on the Acoustic Corner Stage sponsored by ASCAP, the track debuted on Spotify’s “New Music Nashville” playlist and quickly gained traction. After jumping up the ranks to “Breakout Country” one week later, “Anything but Yellow” now holds a place on Spotify’s most prestigious country playlist, “Hot Country,” which currently has over 5.4 million followers.

Written by Campbell alongside Angel Edwards, the catchy melody is imbued with light-hearted lyrics asking a “friend” to throw away the caution flag in their relationship and either fish or cut bait! Easily relatable by a wide audience, the song already has over 300,000 Spotify streams. Campbell’s “Asking for a Friend Tour” is now in full swing.

For more information on Haley Mae Campbell visit: haleymaecampbell.com